Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Up 130.2% in September

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the September 15th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.05. Aware has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 108.85%.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

