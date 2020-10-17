Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AXLA. B.Riley Securit reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcella Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.04.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $175.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 43.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 12,548,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 69.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,375,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,793 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 50.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at $660,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

