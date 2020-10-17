Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 6.26% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

