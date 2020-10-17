B. Riley Raises Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $33.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley Securities boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $31.58.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 26,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $656,155.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,371.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 160,665 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,813,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

