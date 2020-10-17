B.Riley Securit Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

B.Riley Securit reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $185.71 million, a P/E ratio of 548.77 and a beta of 0.85. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 44.12%.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.