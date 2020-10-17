B. Riley Upgrades Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to “Buy”

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Cars.com has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $618.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. The business had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

