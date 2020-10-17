Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BAND has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.25.

Bandwidth stock opened at $185.34 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

