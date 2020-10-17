Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $4,233,000. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.24 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.