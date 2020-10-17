Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $54,695,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

