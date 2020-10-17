Barratt Developments’ (BTDPY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

