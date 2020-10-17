Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.95.

Shares of BTE opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $263.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.13.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.278617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

