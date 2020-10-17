Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) (TSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to C$0.85 at Scotiabank

Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO) (TSE:BSX) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of BSX opened at C$1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.76 million and a PE ratio of -104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.81. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$1.33.

In other news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$35,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,136,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,691,301.12.

About Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSX.TO)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

