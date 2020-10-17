Benchmark Raises Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $65.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of NVMI opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.