Berenberg Bank Upgrades WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTBDY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

About WHITBREAD PLC/S

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

