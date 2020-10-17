BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNano Genomics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.30.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. BioNano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.54.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in BioNano Genomics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

