BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.27.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

