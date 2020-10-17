BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSTC. BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. The company has a market cap of $448.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 52.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 272,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX and Xiapex brands.

