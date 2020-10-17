Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.46.

BIR stock opened at C$1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.36. The company has a market cap of $502.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.65.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.2419355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.53%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

