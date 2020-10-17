Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

BLNK has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Blink Charging from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Blink Charging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 265.24% and a negative return on equity of 167.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Kenneth R. Marks purchased 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

