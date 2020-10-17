Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 65.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

