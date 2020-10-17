B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $26.09 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

