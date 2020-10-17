Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,459 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $63,816.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,403.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.09, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 40.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

