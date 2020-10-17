BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th.

BP Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.28% and a return on equity of 73.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.