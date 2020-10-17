Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.94.

BSIG stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.