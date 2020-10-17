Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 108,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.2% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 135,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 58,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of -612.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

