Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:BRMK opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,552 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 509,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

