Brokerages Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globalstar.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $529.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

