Brokerages Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target at $17.75

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 26.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

