Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Director Sells $1,003,694.76 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.61. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.