Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $44,000.

BIPC stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 134.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIPC shares. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

