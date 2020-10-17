BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on BTGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

