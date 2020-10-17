Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

BVRDF stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.