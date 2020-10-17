Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,849.14.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,814.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,813.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,797.45. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total transaction of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,677 shares of company stock worth $4,983,077. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 312.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cable One by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cable One by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

