Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $2,618,660.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $115.69 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average of $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

