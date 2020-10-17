Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $48,675.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,879.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $47,415.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $45,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $46,245.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $50,625.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $96,150.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $90,810.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $90,180.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00.

Shares of WORK opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.60 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 82.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after buying an additional 14,718,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after buying an additional 3,802,087 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 69.2% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,645,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after buying an additional 1,490,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WORK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

