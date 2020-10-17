Canaccord Genuity Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $22.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TECK. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $17.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 729,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.