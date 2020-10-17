Canaccord Genuity Raises Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$100.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of EQB opened at C$80.85 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$44.57 and a twelve month high of C$121.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 13.194869 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.05, for a total transaction of C$82,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,466,776.60. Also, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 7,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total value of C$550,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,035. Insiders sold a total of 13,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,538 over the last quarter.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

