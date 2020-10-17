IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IQE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQE plc (IQE.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays cut IQE plc (IQE.L) to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE plc (IQE.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 80.30 ($1.05).

LON:IQE opened at GBX 54.90 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.57 million and a PE ratio of -14.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.21. IQE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.86 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.30 ($1.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57.

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 0.28 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) by GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Equities analysts forecast that IQE plc will post 399.9999715 EPS for the current year.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

