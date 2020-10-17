Canaccord Genuity Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to $57.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI. TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.56.

NYSE:RCI opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.3717 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

