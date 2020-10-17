Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOS. 140166 reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Canada Goose from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $45.09.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1,297.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 419.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 31.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

