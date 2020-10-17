Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Up 42.4% in September

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24,381.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

CM stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

