Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.07. Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSIQ. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

CSIQ opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,447,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,643,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.