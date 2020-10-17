Canadian Tire’s (CTC.A) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Eight Capital

Eight Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$150.00 target price on the stock.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$117.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$130.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$126.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$143.88 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$67.15 and a 52 week high of C$157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$117.64.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

