Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cannae has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cannae by 412.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 108,698 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 14.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

