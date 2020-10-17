Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CS. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.55 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.60.

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.93. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.69 million and a P/E ratio of -41.89.

In related news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at C$161,678.88.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.