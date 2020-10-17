CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDNA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $54.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.18 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,775 shares of company stock worth $3,918,964 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 65.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

