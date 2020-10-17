CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$63.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCL.B. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James set a C$57.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.50.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$51.82 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$34.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.88.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

