CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the September 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOP opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.05.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.76% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

