Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Century Casinos stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $169.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.81.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 191.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Casinos by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 85,591 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 429.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,395 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

