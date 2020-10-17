Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Sells $2,302,720.00 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $2,302,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,134 shares in the company, valued at $164,408,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $2,369,080.00.

Chegg stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8,430.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth $281,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 12.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth $284,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth $221,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

